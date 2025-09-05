Fever Teammates Rally Around Caitlin Clark After Season Ending Announcement

The Indiana Fever fan base was holding its collective breath when superstar guard Caitlin Clark suffered a groin injury in the final minute of her team's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark has recently returned to the court after missing several games with another soft tissue injury. And when fans saw Clark walking down the court testing her right groin, hitting her head against a basket stanchion, then trying to hold back tears on the bench as the game ended, fans began wondering whether this meant Clark wouldn't be competing at WNBA All-Star weekend, which took place on the Fever's home court three days after that July 15 game.

At that point, nobody expected that this groin injury meant Clark would not play for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season. But that's exactly what has happened.

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's Fever Teammates Show Support After Injury Announcement

Clark announced her 2025 WNBA season would be ending with a September 4 social media post that read, "I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.

"This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs🖤," the post added.

In addition to NBA legend LeBron James offering up his support, many of Clark's Fever teammates have also commented in order to show No. 22 love.

"2026 going to be the best season yet 🥳," Lexie Hull wrote. She also added, "Love you lots ❤️" in a subsequent post.

"Miss you big dawgggggggg❤️❤️you’ll be back," added Aliyah Boston.

Kelsey Mitchell wrote, "❤️ i’m with you, 22" while rookie Makayla Timpson added an, "❤️‍🩹".

"That bounce back gone be something crucial 😮‍💨," wrote Aari McDonald. Chloe Bibby added, "❤️‍🩹Big love twin".

caitlin clark you are so loved! ❤️ these are her comments on her instagram post saying she won’t be able to return this season 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ihAAapM6gw — #22caitlinthegoat (@ccthegoat22) September 5, 2025

It's cool to see how beloved Clark is not only from her fans, but from her teammates and peers in the league.

