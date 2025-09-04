How Indiana Fever Can Benefit From Angel Reese's Latest Technical Foul

Chicago Sky second-year superstar Angel Reese landed in some hot water within the women's basketball community on September 3.

This is because Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune published an article on Wednesday morning that included several quotes from Reese about her frustration with her organization, specifically regarding the front office not doing enough to imrove the team in free agency the past offseason.

That wasn't everything Reese said. She also called out her head coach, Tyler Marsh, for not being hard enough on players, and suggested several players (including veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot) were probably not going to cut it if this team was to compete in the near future.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts against the Phoenix Mercury at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, these comments (which Reese has since apologized for) didn't stop the Sky from playing a great game against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, as they won the contest by a score of 88-64. Reese finished the game with 18 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

Angel Reese Technical Foul Could Be Massive Benefit to Fever

In the midst of Chicago's win, Reese picked up a technical foul after what seemed like an accidental swipe to the back of Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards' head. If this technical foul call stands (which it might not, as there's a chance it could be rescinded by the league), it would mark the 8th technical foul Reese has picked up during this 2025 season.

The new 44-game WNBA regular season schedule means that players are given seven technical fouls to play with. Once they hit technical No. 8, they get suspended for one game.

Chicago's next game is against the Indiana Fever on September 5. Therefore, if this technical isn't rescinded, Reese will be suspended for her team's game against the Fever.

Angel Reese was assessed her 8th technical foul of the season after incidental contact with Aaliyah Edwards on this play.



She will be suspended for the Sky's next game unless it is rescinded.



Was this worth a tech? 🤔pic.twitter.com/PYRohlOHjb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2025

This is clearly massively beneficial for Indiana, as Reese is the Sky's best player by far. Without her on the court, they are significantly handicapped and will struggle to function on offense.

The Fever will take (and probably deserve) and break they can get right now, given all the injuries they've had to endure. And since all three remaining regular season games are crucial for the team right now, getting to face the Sky without Reese is an advantage that can't be understated.

As it currently stands, the 21-20 Fever are No. 8 in the WNBA standings, which would get them in the playoffs. And the No. 9-seeded Los Angeles Sparks lost on September 3, which makes them 1.5 games behind Indiana.

The bottom line is that Reese missing Friday's game could be the boost Indiana needs to get a big win at home.

