Indiana Fever Announce Roster Addition

The Indiana Fever opened up some roster flexibility after waiving DeWanna Bonner––who was on a near max contract of $200,000––on June 25, as they suddenly found themselves with plenty of cap space and a lingering sense of anticipation surrounding their next move.

With superstar Caitlin Clark sidelined with an injury and the team trying to make due in the meantime, Fever fans have been watching closely to see how the front office would respond. That answer came Friday, when Indiana announced they had signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a 7-day contract.

we have signed Chloe Bibby to a 7-day contract.



welcome to Indy, Chloe 🙌



— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 25, 2025

Bibby–– a 6’0" forward–– most recently played for the Golden State Valkyries, where she was signed as a short-term replacement for roster members participating in the EuroBasket tournament, which ran from June 18–29. In limited minutes, Bibby put up a solid performance—notching 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in just 13 minutes per game.

Chole Bibby from deep 3️⃣🏀 pic.twitter.com/AwLKvYBozF — Golden State Valkyries Report (@valkyriesreport) May 11, 2025

What likely caught Indiana’s attention, however, is Bibby’s efficiency from deep. She shot an impressive 42% from three-point range during her stint with Golden State, bringing a valuable stretch-forward skill set that could help Indiana space the floor well both while Clark is out, and possibly when the Fever star returns to running the offense as well.

The 7-day contract could be seen as a trial run––to feel out how Bibby jells with the team––before deciding to commit her to the roster for the remainder of the season. The signing brings the Fever to 11 active players with Clark’s injury sidelining her indefinitely.

And whether this 7-day audition turns into something longer remains to be seen. But Bibby could get a chance to showcase her talent on July 27, when the Fever head to Chicago to face-off against the Sky.

