Indiana Fever Announce Training Camp Contract Signings

Just a week ago, the entire Indiana Fever roster, aside from three players (Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Makayla Timpson), was empty. But now most of the team's spots have been filled, and fans are thrilled with how the team looks for the 2026 campaign.

The first place to start is who the Fever's front office brought back from their 2025 team: Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Damiris Dantas, and Sophie Cunningham, the latter two of whom were announced on April 12.

Not only are these three players fan favorites and proven impact pieces, but the fact that they all have experience playing with Caitlin Clark (who is unlike any other point guard in terms of how she plays) means that the Fever shouldn't suffer from undeveloped on-court chemistry early in the season, which has plagued Indiana over the past two seasons.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In addition to bringing these three back, the Fever have also added Monique Billings and Tyasha Harris, who should be complementary pieces.

However, there are several more roster spots to fill, especially since teams can add players specifically for training camp.

Fever Sign Kayana Traylor and Megan McConnell to Training Camp Contracts

On Monday morning, Indiana announced that it had signed Kayana Traylor and Megan McConnell to training camp contracts. Traylor (who is from Martinsville, Indiana) was drafted No. 23 overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky and has only eight games of WNBA experience under her belt. She did play in Athletes Unlimited's 2026 season and averaged 8.1 points and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field.

welcome to Indiana 🔥



we have signed Megan McConnell and Kayana Traylor to training camp contracts.



📝: https://t.co/zP4ZuVA2Ms pic.twitter.com/DeHtxFgf3F — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 13, 2026

Megan McConnell made her WNBA debut in June of 2025, but got hurt that game, which caused her to miss the rest of the season. She averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game playing for Australia's Bendigo Spirit team this past offseason.

If the McConnell last name looks familiar to Indiana fans, it's because Megan's older brother, T.J., plays for the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Ultimately, both McConnell and Traylor are likely long shots to make the Fever's roster for the 2026 season, given that the team likely has more work in free agency and the 2026 WNBA Draft to do. But a part of the new CBA is that each team can have up to two developmental players on their roster, which doesn't count. toward the salary cap.

This creates a better opportunity than ever before for fringe players like Traylor and McConnell, especially if they can make a good impression during training camp.