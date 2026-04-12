Every Indiana Fever Move in Free Agency So Far

The Indiana Fever clearly had one priority on the agenda heading into WNBA free agency—keeping the core together.

So far they've done just that with their free agent signings, while also making some additions to add around the team's foundation.

Here the moves the Fever have made in free agency.

Locked Up Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull

The Fever started things off by extending a core qualifying offer to star shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell and a restricted qualifying offer to guard Lexie Hull. That kicked off negotiations with each and soon after deals were agreed upon.

Mitchell is returning on a one-year $1.4 million supermax contract, while Hull signed a multiyear extension (terms have not been disclosed).

This keeps the bucketgetter in Mitchell, and the hustle maestro in Hull in Indiana.

Signed Forward Monique Billings

Sep 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (25) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The first major addition to the team came with the signing of Monique Billings, who played with the Golden State Valkyries last season.

The six-foot-four Billings should thrive running the floor with the Fever. Billings is adept at finishing around the rim and provides strong defense, screening ability, and size to the team.

She also has notably showed chemistry playing alongside both Mitchell and Caitlin Clark in the offseason, with Unrivaled and Team USA respectively.

Signed Guard Tyasha Harris

May 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Fever addressed the need for a backup guard by bringing in Tyasha Harris. Harris missed most of last season with an injury, but coach Stephanie White didn't need to see her in 2025 to be familiar with her game. Harris spent two seasons playing under White with the Connecticut Sun.

Harris brings playmaking, shooting, and defensive intensity to the backcourt and could see minutes with a variety of combinations this season.

Re-Signed Sophie Cunningham

Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne (5) defends Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) as she looks to pass during the second half of a game Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever fell to the Mystics 88-84. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever ended any lingering suspense by making the return of Sophie Cunningham official. Cunningham, a fan-favorite who brings shooting and toughness to the roster, agreed to return on a one-year deal.

She was the last expected core piece to be retained in running it back.

Re-Signed Damiris Dantas

Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) warms up Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever retained stretch big Damiris Dantas to bolster depth. Dantas is a big-body on the block and her range extends to the three-point line. She struggled from the field last season but is a proven winner.

Terms: Damiris Dantas signed a 2-year deal with the Indiana Fever starting at $300,000 the first year. — Roberta 🏳️‍🌈 (@robertawbb) April 12, 2026

The terms of the deal are reportedly two-years starting at $300,000, which is in line with the league minimum, leaving cap space available for additional moves.