Indiana Fever GM Gets Honest About Decision to 'Part Ways' With DeWanna Bonner

The women's basketball community has been buzzing about the Indiana Fever's decision to waive DeWanna Bonner on June 25, which came one day after it was reported that Bonner (who had sat out games ever since June 10) was seeking an exit from the franchise.

In a June 25 press release breaking this news, Bonner was quoted as saying, "I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise. Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career."

Fever GM Amber Cox spoke with the media ahead of Indiana's June 26 game against the Los Angeles Sparks and detailed the decision to waive Bonner.

"As we got into the season, she just expressed that she felt like it wasn't a good fit for her. We talked through that, we had conversations... and we just couldn't get it to a place where it felt good for her," Cox said of Bonner, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

"In the process, we explored trade options... given the level of DeWanna's contract, we just couldn't find something suitable. At the end of the day, we respect her status as a veteran of this league... so we just felt like it was best for all parties to part ways. Wish her nothing but the best, sorry it didn't work out, but we move on," Cox added.

Amber Cox on the Fever parting ways with DeWanna Bonner:



“I think as we were going through the process, it felt better for her to step away as we were sorting through what it was going to look like … it wasn’t a decision any of us made lightly.” pic.twitter.com/MDE0sqN1VU — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 26, 2025

Props to Cox for holding no ill will towards Bonner in the wake of what could have become a messy situation for all sides.

Recommended Reading: