Indiana Fever Hire Franchise Legend as Assistant Coach Ahead of 2025 WNBA Season
The Indiana Fever are not done making additions ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, with the latest being to the coaching staff. The team announced Wednesday that former Fever player Briann January would be joining Stephanie White's staff as an assistant coach.
January spent the majority of her WNBA playing career with the Fever and was a key part of the franchise's championship team in 2012. She currently ranks No. 2 in games played and assists, and 4th all-time in points in Fever team history.
After completing her playing career, January went into coaching. She spent time as an assistant at Arizona State (where she attended college) before eventually making her way on to White's Connecticut Sun staff in 2023. January also had a recent stint as an assistant for the Motor City Cruise in the NBA G League.
Now the seven-time WNBA All-Defensive Team honoree heads back to the franchise that drafted her and reunites with Coach White, who expressed enthusiasm in welcoming the Fever legend back to Indianapolis in a team release.
“Bri’s example of toughness, resilience, work ethic, communication style and basketball IQ will be a great resource for our players, staff and community. She is a winner, a bright young coaching mind and an amazing human being. I am very excited to continue our coaching journey together," White said.
January rounds out a coaching staff also including assistant coaches Karima-Christmas Kelly, Austin Kelly and player development coach Keith Porter.
The next task for White, January and company once the Fever report to training camp will be to get an idea of what the Fever rotation might look like, given the anticipation for seeing the new-look squad in action only continues to rise as the 2025 WNBA season inches closer.