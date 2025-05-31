Indiana Fever Injuries Add Up Amid Struggles Without Caitlin Clark
The Indiana Fever have had their struggles since star point guard Caitlin Clark was sidelined with a left quad strain. With the offense built almost entirely around Clark’s playmaking, her absence forced the team to rethink things on the fly.
To help fill the gap, head coach Stephanie White turned to veteran Sydney Colson to run the point, with Sophie Cunningham also taking on some of the ball-handling load in the rotation. But in Friday’s game against the Connecticut Sun, both players left with injuries piling on to what’s quickly becoming a brutal stretch for the Fever.
The game ended in a narrow 85-83 loss to the Sun—who until then had not notched a win for the season—and now, Indiana finds itself in a tough spot: lacking a true point guard on the floor and with no clear backup plan.
This leaves Indiana in the precarious position of not having a true playmaker available. With all three guards now possibly sidelined—Clark, Colson, and Cunningham—the Fever’s ability to initiate offense, control pace, and manage defensive matchups is severely compromised.
After the game, White was not shy about recognizing the situation at hand telling the media, “There’s no question, we’re hitting adversity right now…it’s challenging.” White finished by recognizing that this is still “a great opportunity” for the team to find their identity through said adversity early enough in the season.
The path ahead is not clear, but Indiana’s backcourt depth is looking dangerously thin. With Clark expected to be out for at least another week, and depending on the status of Colson or Cunningham, Indiana may even be forced to lean on an emergency hardship exception to sign an additional player to their roster in the short term.
The Fever were already in the process of finding their rhythm after adding a slew of new talent to the roster, and now, the road just got even bumpier. Moving forward though, the question seems less about chemistry and more about survival. Until Clark returns—and depending on the severity of Colson and Cunningham’s injuries—the Fever are left searching for someone to steer the ship.