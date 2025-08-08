Indiana Fever Insider Provides Caitlin Clark Injury Update

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark has been sidelined since July 15 with a groin injury that she suffered in the final moments of a game against the Connecticut Sun.

Given that this was the third soft tissue injury that caused Clark to miss time during this 2025 WNBA season, it was clear that Indiana was going to be cautious in bringing her back to action.

And this has been proven by Clark not only not playing since that game, but the franchise still has not provided a clear update on when fans can expect No. 22 to return to the court.

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever Insider Speaks On Caitlin Clark Injury

Few people outside of the Fever's organization would have a better idea about the status of Clark's recovery than IndyStar Fever beat reporter Chloe Peterson. And Peterson got honest about what she has seen from Clark of late during an August 7 episode of IndyStar's Indiana Fever Insider Live podcast.

"The most I know is what's already been reported, in the sense of [Clark] has been running up and down full speed. As far as I know, she hasn't come back to practice yet," Peterson said of Clark. "The last time I saw them in a practice capacity was on Tuesday.

"Caitlin was there for the first couple minutes when everybody was just warming up, and then after they officially started shootaround, she left with a trainer to do some individual rehab, recovery work," Peterson continued.

"She's participating in the half-court contests before each game, it seems like. But it doesn't look like she's doing drills with the team as of yet."

Chloe Petersons gives the latest on what she knows regarding Caitlin Clark.



Ya I think she won’t be back until end of August 👀 pic.twitter.com/HkVmuCgUcr — Krysta (@Krysta____) August 7, 2025

ESPN's Holly Rowe Offers Clark Injury Update

Peterson isn't the only insider who has spoken about Clark's injury of late, as ESPN reporter Holly Rowe said, "Stephanie White did give us a small update on Caitlin. That she has started some full-court running, some full-speed running, the last four or five days. Still not doing full basketball activities, but there has been some progress made," during the Fever's August 5 game.

It's clear that Clark is making positive progress from her groin injury. However, given the recurring nature of these soft tissue injuries for No. 22 this season, combined with the Fever having played well when she has been sidelined to this point, it makes it likely that Indiana is going to continue to use caution in bringing Clark back on the court.

Recommended Reading: