ESPN's Holly Rowe Shares Details on Fever Star Caitlin Clark's Injury Return Progress

The update on Caitlin Clark's injury status has essentially been a series of non updates.

The Indiana Fever have made it clear that they are proceeding with the utmost caution when it comes to bringing Clark back this time around, and that there is no set timeline for her return.

"Her recovery is going well. It's just, for us, staying the course," Fever coach Stephanie White relayed Sunday. "Making sure that we're really diligent about each step that we take, that we don't have setbacks, and that we're patient with it."

White repeated that sentiment in an appearance with ESPN Monday, while also forecasting how much more dangerous she feels the team will be once Clark is back in the lineup.

Steph White on Caitlin



“She demands so much gravity…she’s constantly seeing multiple players and she makes the right reads…everybody else will be able to get more high percentage looks bc of what she demands...and she brings her own defensive versatility bc of her length.” pic.twitter.com/DCxyObPv28 — correlation (@nosyone4) August 4, 2025

"It's day-to-day right now. We're really just putting no timetable on it," White stated.

"Going through the rehab process and then we want to reintegrate her from a strength and conditioning standpoint. And then get her back to basketball activities. We're taking it one day at time, really slow rolling it, slow playing it this time," she added.

Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark's injury update:



"It's day-to-day right now. We're really just putting no timetable on it. She tried to come back a couple of times and just had setbacks along the way. So, the most important thing for us is Caitlin's long term health" pic.twitter.com/OOEsd9w9Sf — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) August 5, 2025

The message is impossible to misconstrue. But it does not tell us where Clark is in said recovery and ramp up process. And therefore fans have begun guessing based on seeing Clark shooting in the background at practice (something White said she was doing) and speculating due to her wearing basketball gear to the team's most recent game against the Seattle Storm.

However, in said contest, the Fever's fifth straight win, ESPN's Holly Rowe relayed a bit of insight into where Clark is on the road back.

ESPN Provides Some Details into Caitlin Clark's Return Progress

On the broadcast, Rowe shared this bit of information.

"Stephanie White did give us a small update on Caitlin. That she has started some full court running, some full speed running the last four or five days. Still not doing full basketball activities but there has been some progress made."

holly rowe: “stephanie white gave us a small update on caitlin, she has started full court, full speed running for the last 4-5 days. still no basketball activities.” pic.twitter.com/KumU2cPlEZ — cc akgae (@clrkszn) August 3, 2025

What this means for Clark's timeline remains to be seen. Rowe had previously pinpointed the third week in August as a realistic target date for the star point guard's return.

Regardless, Fever fans will surely continue to search for any bit of information they can get. Still, the update given to Rowe from White is a seemingly positive sign that Clark is indeed building up to a return to play.

Recommended Reading: