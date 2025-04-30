Indiana Fever Media Day Takeaways: Caitlin Clark Sets WNBA Championship Standard
If there is one thing that is undeniable about the Indiana Fever going into the 2025 season, it’s that they are not playing around—they are here to win. The WNBA was flipped upside down after Caitlin Clark was drafted to the league, and the Fever, recognizing the generational talent, capitalized on the moment and went all in.
The organization went through a complete overhaul this offseason, from the front office, to the coaching, with more than half of the roster being hand-picked additions, all with the goal of putting pieces together capable of making a legitimate championship run.
This win-now mentality has been infectious throughout the franchise and was echoed across the team during media day on Wednesday. Clark had no hesitation answering what success means to her, “A championship,” she plainly stated in a mic drop moment.
Given the winning pedigree added to an already hungry young core, media day was filled with championship-tinged questions, all being met with the unwavering confidence from players and coaching.
“We have a goal, we wanna win, and we have a mindset and we come in here everyday and we work for it,” incoming WNBA vet DeWanna Bonner said. “What’s the point of putting this roster together if you don’t want to win, no matter what adversity you faced before," she continued.
Bonner was referring to how several players on the team experienced less than desired outcomes on their road to the Finals last season—she herself falling short in the semifinals with the Connecticut Sun, and many on the current Fever squad getting bounced in the first round by, ironically, her Sun team.
Three-time WNBA champ Natasha Howard can’t wait to hit the court, and she spoke on the team’s determination and passion, “We’re hungry this season to do a lot of the things that a lot of people expect we won’t be able to do this year.”
How the Fever’s roster facelift will translate on the court remains to be seen. With training camp still underway and only a handful of practices under their belt, the team will get its first real test with preseason action commencing this weekend.
“There will be a lot of learning on the fly,” Clark said of building team chemistry on a short timeline, though she’s heading into game day with confidence. “There’s so many different weapons on this team. There’s a lot of great leadership, there are people that have won championships,” she continued. “I think that’s kind of what we were lacking last year.”
Following major upgrades to the organization, It’s crystal clear that the Indiana Fever are standing on business this year—they aren’t just hoping to compete, but they are but they are charging for a championship. With a retooled roster and mindsets locked and loaded, the Fever have arrived. And collectively are paying homage to Indiana’s bold new 2025 WNBA season campaign slogan, if you didn’t know before, Now You Know.