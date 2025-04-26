Indiana Fever: 2025 WNBA Season Training Camp Questions
Indiana Fever training camp is finally upon us. After a long offseason, the highest profile team in the WNBA is ready to return to the court. However, the Fever's return to the floor comes not only with massive expectations, but several questions to be answered as well.
Here are some of the biggest queries facing the Fever with training camp commencing on April 27, complete with a full on roster overhaul since the squad was last in action.
How Quickly Will the New Pieces Gel?
While it's difficult to argue against any of the moves the Fever made in the offseason, the team still will have to put it all together in a truncated period of time. After all, only Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Damiris Dantas are remaining from last year's roster. Fortunately for the Fever, the biggest additions are veterans who should integrate easily due to experience.
What Will the Rotation Look Like?
New coach Stephanie White has good challenges ahead of her. Because White is not lacking for talent given the team's personnel, however, the best way to deploy it is the task she is facing in training camp. The expectation is that DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard will join Clark, Boston, and Mitchell in the starting lineup. This will provide the team with more length, toughness, and versatility than was present in the 2024 campaign. But that still leaves a battle for minutes with returning players like Hull and new additions in the form of Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner. Colson's position as the backup ball handler seems clear, while Cunningham brings another shooter and some tenacity to the team. Beyond that, the way bench roles are defined in the front court should be an interesting subplot to follow.
What Did Caitlin Clark Add to Her Bag?
Clark couldn't have been better as a rookie. But that doesn't mean there weren't areas of her game she could improve upon. The Fever point guard often looked a little lost in the midrange, so fans were excited to see the work she put in on floaters in the offseason. Not to mention, Clark obviously added some strength, which should help her deal with the rigors of the various defensive coverages she is sure to see, and also help her own defense as well. Clark already finished at the rim at an elite level, so if she can flourish in the in between area and hit her trademark threes at a better clip, the league is in trouble. Especially considering the plethora of weapons surrounding her.
How Big an Impact Will Stephanie White Have?
No one is better equipped to know what the Fever lacked than the team's new coach. White was at the helm of the Connecticut Sun squad that eliminated Indiana from the playoffs a season ago, and brings a defensive pedigree that Indiana was missing. White has gone on record saying she wants the Fever to be a little less predictable offensively and stated that they will use Clark off ball a bit more at times to give her a rest on the floor and the opposition a different look. Of course, White is well aware that the team is at its best with Clark in control. The Fever's new coach has also articulated how she plans to use Boston's passing ability as a hub and that she believes Mitchell will see easier scoring opportunities given the upgrades. Her players seem to be completely on board with the coach's vision judging by their comments since her hire.
Who Will Make the Final Roster?
This is the biggest question around the Fever as camp begins. The Fever have 15 players listed on the roster currently, but will likely only be able to keep 11 due to commitments and the salary cap. That means barring an unexpected roster move, the two players on training camp contracts (Jillian Alleyne and Jaelyn Brown) and the team's three draft picks (Makayla Timpson, Bree Hall and Yvonne Ejim) will all be competing for essentially one spot. That can lead to a good spirit of competitiveness in camp, but also a tough decision for the team's revamped front office.
Regardless to the answers of the above queries, the Fever enter camp with tons of excitement. That's because there's plenty of reason to believe Clark and company can compete for a WNBA championship this season.