Indiana Fever Post Telling Job Listing After Injury-Riddled Season

It's no secret that the Indiana Fever were dealt a brutal hand when it came to the injuries they dealt with during the 2025 WNBA regular season.

The most notable of these is regarding star guard Caitlin Clark, who experienced several soft tissue injuries during her sophomore WNBA campaign. She suffered two relatively minor quad injuries that kept her sidelined for a couple of weeks early on in the regular season, then had a minor groin injury that kept her out for another couple of weeks, and then suffered a more serious groin injury on July 15.

But that's not all. Clark sprained her ankle while rehabbing before an August 7 game, which delayed her return timeline to the point where the Fever felt like she didn't have enough time to properly recover and return to the court, thus ending her season.

Sep 18, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shown on the court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half during game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Clark was far from the only Fever player who got hurt, as four other players (Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and Chloe Bibby) all suffered season-ending injuries in the final two or so months of the season. Plus, Damiris Dantas missed the playoffs because of a concussion, and Kelsey Mitchell suffered a freak leg injury in Indiana's final playoff game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Indaina Fever Post Training Staff Director Job Listing After Injury-Plagued WNBA Season

Of course, nobody is to blame for many of these injuries. But some Fever fans expressed frustration with the team's training and medical staff during the 2025 season, mostly because of the recurring nature of Clark's injuries.

And it seems that the Fever ownership agrees that some changes need to occur, as fans took notice of a job listing by Pacers Sports & Entertainment (which is the engine behind the Fever) that was published on TeamWorkOnline's website on October 24 that was looking for an "Indiana Fever Senior Director of Player Health & Performance".

Within the job listing, some of the essential duties and responsibilities are, "Oversee the medical and athletic performance department for the Indiana Fever, including the full-time sports performance coach, athletic trainers & physical therapists, massage therapists, nutritionist, chiropractor, and interns."

Another one is, "Responsible for identifying individual clinical treatment and rehabilitation strategies, goals, prognosis, and timelines based on the best clinical evidence."

Pacer Organization is hiring Indiana Fever Senior Director of Player Health & Performance👀👀🔥



They are listening. pic.twitter.com/dqczHTI7UL — Krys🫶🏼 (@GaterGoggles) October 24, 2025

There's no way of knowing whether this job opening actually has anything to do with the Fever's injury woes last season. But it's certainly an interesting coincidence.

Recommended Reading: