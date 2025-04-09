Indiana Fever: Potential 2025 WNBA Draft Targets
The Indiana Fever dampened some of the suspense about who they would select in the 2025 WNBA Draft when they included the No. 8 pick in a multi-team deal that netted them Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury.
However, just because the Fever will be selecting later in the draft doesn't mean they can't land a contributor. Even if the squad's selections aren't guaranteed to make the final roster.
The Fever's selections are currently set at No. 19, 20, and 33, which is a far cry from the No. 1 overall pick they had in both 2024 and 2023 (used on Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, respectively). But below are some players who could still be available as the front office looks deeper in the draft for a potential fit.
Sania Feagin, South Carolina: Feagin displayed a feel for the game for the Gamecocks. The South Carolina product could potentially bolster any frontcourt with her length, basketball instincts, and overall efficiency. If she is still on the board, Feagin would be an intriguing option for the Fever.
Aziaha James, NC State: The Fever will look to play fast with Caitlin Clark leading the way and Kelsey Mitchell off to the races. James has a penchant for highlight plays and could turn defense to offense at the next level, which would make her an option for a team like Indiana that thrives in transition. That is, if the NC State standout is still available.
JJ Quinerly, West Virginia: Quinerly is a competitor who got it done on the defensive end for the Mountaineers, averaging 3 steals per game, while also scoring over 20 points per contest. Quinerly is only 5'8" but plays bigger than that and could be an option for adding depth in the Fever backcourt.
Lucy Olsen, Iowa: Olsen would be a sentimental favorite for some Fever fans, given that Caitlin Clark also went to Iowa. However, Olsen stood out for the Hawkeyes in her lone season with the team, particularly through her midrange game. It remains to be seen if she has the burst to play at the WNBA level, but Olsen could look to carve out a role as a steady shooting backcourt presence after playing at Carver.
Aaliyah Nye, Alabama: Superstars can never be surrounded by enough shooting. That's where Nye comes into play. The Crimson Tide guard shot 45.4% from three-point territory last season and 41.8% overall for her college career. Such sharpshooting could translate given the open looks the Fever are sure to generate.
Temira Poindexter, Kansas State: The same logic for Nye applies to Poindexter, who showed off her shooting ability in the NCAA Tournament. She shot the three-ball at 40% for the Wildcats on the season, and hit eight triples in the team's win over Kentucky during March Madness.
Annika Soltau, Germany: Looking internationally could be a wise move for Indiana. Soltau might be the best option in that regard, as she stands at 6'4" and scouts have been impressed with her defensive instincts and decision-making offensively.
It's difficult to predict who will be available for the Fever to pick, given where they sit in the draft. And it may be even more difficult for any eventual selections to make the 2025 roster.