Indiana Fever Reveal Caitlin Clark Injury Status for New York Liberty Game

As soon as it became clear that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark had suffered a groin injury in the final minute of her team's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, it seemed obvious that No. 22 would not be playing in the second leg of Indiana's back-to-back (which is against the defending champion New York Liberty) on July 16.

Even if Clark has remained healthy throughout this contest and wasn't dealing with an injury, there was a decent chance she wouldn't suit up against New York this evening. This is not only because the Fever still want to ease her back to action after she missed five games earlier this month with another groin injury, but Clark being the main attraction of this weekend's WNBA All-Star weekend (which is in Indianapolis) added another reason for Indiana to exercise caution.

But all of that remained merely speculation until the Fever's social media team released the injury status report for tonight's game on social media, which read, "Caitlin Clark – Questionable (right groin)".

Status Report for tonight's game against New York:



Caitlin Clark – Questionable (right groin) pic.twitter.com/5SaNbGmrWD — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 16, 2025

Regardless of whether Clark plays tonight (which still seems unlikely, given the circumstances), the fact that she is listed as questionable and not already ruled out seems to bode extremely well for her injury's severity.

There's no doubt that Clark has already been assessed by doctors and members of the Fever's training staff, which is what must have led to this injury designation. Therefore, it's at least safe to assume that Clark escaped a serious injury last night.

