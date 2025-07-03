Indiana Fever Rookie Honing in on Little Things as Playing Time Jumps

Slowly but surely, rookie forward Makayla Timpson is working her way into the Indiana Fever rotation.

The No. 19 overall pick from this year's draft, part of the trade return after Indiana offloaded NaLyssa Smith this winter, Timpson appeared just twice through the first seven games of the season with a combined total of 3 minutes and 25 seconds on the court.

But due to the sudden departure of veteran free agent addition DeWanna Bonner, as well as Damiris Dantis temporarily leaving the squad to participate in AmeriCup, playing time has opened up for the 22-year-old Florida State grad.

Timpson has appeared in 7 of the last 10 contests, most recently logging a career-high 13:51 on June 27 against the Dallas Wings.

It's been critical for her development, Timpson revealed as she spoke with media at shootaround ahead of the Fever's Thursday night tilt with the Las Vegas Aces.

"It means a lot -- just to see where I fit in, to play against the best of the best. The 'W' has the best competition in the world, so just to get out there and show my talent, see the things I need to continue to work on, and also developing my game. I just thank coach and this staff for trusting me and keeping me going."

kk on what it means to get rotation minutes:



“it means a lot, just to see where i fit in to play against the best of the best—to get out there, show my talent and see things i need to continue to work on—being great on defense, doing the little things that keep me on the court.” pic.twitter.com/RFinuwZOPE — delusional cc akgae (@clrkszn) July 3, 2025

Head coach Stephanie White has gradually given Timpson more runway and an opportunity to get some coveted live-game reps. The second-round pick hasn't made the loudest impact off the bench, but she's been able to pinpoint her on-court priorities.

"I would say just reading the defense, being able to play off the ball, that's really important," Timpson highlighted. "I don't get the ball as much, [but] just to see the difference I can make on the court. I've been pretty good on defense, just making sure that's my anchor and rebounding, running, just doing the little things I can do to stay on the court."

This wingspan is insane. Aari gets the tip, but Makayla really is a cheat code in perimeter defensive coverage, she's a bit weak for post defense, but that perimeter Makayla has that down. pic.twitter.com/10hBICRHN4 — Mily (@DayDreamThis) July 3, 2025

Timpson seems well aware of the role she needs to play on a team with playoff aspirations and notably more experience after an active offseason.

Indiana has struggled with interior defense and rebounding this season. If Timpson can provide even a small boost in both areas, it's a major help.

Fortunately for the Fever, Timpson looks to be getting more comfortable with every appearance.

"My confidence has grown even more cause coach has given me the opportunity -- and also my teammates," Timpson shared. "All the vets have really been helping me a lot. Giving me a lot of great positive feedback and constructive criticism. I don't take it in a bad way, which is pretty good, but I also am a listener. I go out there and want to do the right things, and things they tell me to do."

Timpson praised Player Development Coach Keith Porter for working diligently on her skillset, listing playing off of two feet and utilizing her 6-foot-2 frame as two main areas of training. Indiana starters Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, Kelsey Mitchell, and Caitlin Clark have also been in her ear about playing with constant aggression.

"Really all the vets on the team, but mainly 'Tash', she been guiding me pretty well throughout the season. That Florida State connection," Timpson chuckled.

Howard played for the Seminoles from 2010-2014, furthering the rookie-vet bond, but it's been a collective effort helping the 22-year-old through her first season in the WNBA.

The fresh-faced forward has her work cut out for her. Even with a longer leash, Timpson hasn't ascended to an everyday role. When you consider that the Fever have some extra room to maneuver after waiving Bonner and could pursue one last addition to bolster the squad, playing time is far from a guarantee for Timpson.

But thanks to a positive mindset and strong support system, Timpson is taking some strong first steps to open her pro career.

Recommended Reading: