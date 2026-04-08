Indiana Fever Roster Breakdown: Who’s Back, Who’s a Free Agent

WNBA free agency is underway, and it's expected to move quickly. That's because players can currently negotiate with teams and sign deals as soon as April 11. This compressed schedule is due to the league needing to get business handled promptly with the draft set for April 13 and training camps opening just over 10 days later—all the action condensed as a result of the new CBA just going into effect.

The Indiana Fever have already made moves, extending a core qualifying offer to Kelsey Mitchell and a restricted qualifying offer to Lexie Hull.

Here's what the Fever's roster situation looks like at the moment.

Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrate defeating the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Under Contract

Caitlin Clark (Guard): The WNBA's biggest star is still on her rookie deal and is under contract through 2027. She is set to earn $528,846 under the new CBA this season.

Aliyah Boston (Center-Forward): Indiana exercised its 4th-year option on Boston's rookie contract last season and she remains locked in. However, due to the new ‘EPIC’ provision (Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract), Boston is now eligible to sign a three-year max extension starting at $1.19 million in 2026. Clark will join her as max-eligible next season.

Makayla Timpson (Forward-Center): The 19th overall pick last season remains on her rookie contract. She is set to earn $277,500 in 2026.

Core

Kelsey Mitchell (Guard): The team gave Mitchell a core qualifying offer. This gives her a supermax contract in exchange for exclusive negotiating rights. Under the core designation, that would be $1.4 million for one year, but Mitchell and the team can also negotiate a longer deal.

Restricted Free Agent

Lexie Hull (Guard): Hull is officially a restricted free agent after the team sent out her qualifying offer. This means the Fever can match any offer she receives in free agency. So while not technically on the official roster like Clark, Boston, Timpson, and Mitchell, her situation remains under team control.

Free Agents

Everyone else: All other players from 2025 are now unrestricted free agents. The highest profile name is Sophie Cunningham. Of course, other significant contributors to last year's team like Natasha Howard and midseason hardship additions Aari McDonald and Odyssey Sims are part of this group as well.

Indiana is not alone, as more than 100 players entered free agency across the WNBA. This means the Fever will have a chance to make upgrades in the coming days.

However, even with uncertainty persisting as to what the full team will look like, the Fever's core will return to the floor intact when the 2026 season tips off against the Dallas Wings on May 9.