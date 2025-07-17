Indiana Fever's WNBA Future Receives Fruitful Expert Assessment

The Indiana Fever have not had the first half of the 2025 WNBA season that they were hoping for. While many expected them to be one of the league's top teams, they currently have a 12-11 record heading into WNBA All-Star Weekend (which is taking place at their home arena), and are dealing with yet another injury to superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

It's impossible to know what the future holds, and how the Fever might fare once this season's second half rolls around. But even if this season ends up being a disappointment, Indiana is still in a great position to succeed in the years to come.

This was conveyed in a July 17 article from The Athletic, which assessed which of the league's 13 current teams is best positioned for success over the next five years. And according to the site's WNBA experts, Sabreena Merchant and Ben Pickman, the Fever were ranked as the top team.

The ranking was based on five factors, with each one being weighed differently: market size and attendance (5%), front office and ownership (30%), players (35%), draft capital (10%), and facilities and amenities (20%).

Indiana being ranked No. 1 for the players section, which was because of Clark and Aliyah Boston being the league's best under-25 duo, weighed heavily on their top ranking. They were also No. 4 in market size, No. 8 in front office and ownership, tied for No. 7 in draft capital, and were No. 6 in facilities.

One must note that the league's player landscape will continue to change drastically over the next fiec seasons, especially after the new CBA alters the cap on player contracts. But with the Fever still having team control of Clark and Boston for at least a couple more years, their top standing still makes a lot of sense.

