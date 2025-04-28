Indiana Fever Send Bold 3-Word Message Ahead of 2025 WNBA Season
Training camp officially kicked off Sunday, and the Indiana Fever are finally putting their busy offseason moves to the test. After adding veterans like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to support their “big three” (Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston) the Fever are entering the 2025 WNBA season with a pep in their step. They’ve even launched a new campaign slogan that showcases their renewed confidence, "Now You Know,"
"We are rewriting women’s basketball history and penning a new story, redefining the culture of women’s sports both in the state of Indiana and across the globe," the Fever declared.
Clark, Mitchell, and Boston echo this bold sentiment in a video posted to social media with Clark stating, "We’re building a championship-winning team and we’re excited about it," Clark says. "We’re fired up, we’re working hard, and I think we play basketball the right way."
The Fever took the WNBA by storm last season behind Clark's phenomenal rookie year, and they’re leaning into Indiana’s rich basketball heritage as they look to the future. As Mitchell puts it, "We’ve come a long way regarding our culture, and for us, we want to be that team people know about that has no filters, no anything."
And Boston didn't hold back when she was asked what fans should know about this year’s team, leaning into the camera and declaring, "That we’re taking over the world."
The Fever flexed this sentiment with some new apparel as well, given the team is now selling "Every Game Is a Home Game" shirts. It's clear the franchise is standing on business ahead of the 2025 season with its bold new message. Because if you don't know, "Now You Know'.