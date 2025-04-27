DeWanna Bonner Points Out 'Fast' Pace Amid Indiana Fever First Impression
WNBA veteran DeWanna Bonner was one of the big additions the Indiana Fever made in the offseason.
Bonner brings both individual accolades and a winning pedigree to the squad, which is probably why Kelsey Mitchell exclaimed, "I got the best vet in the world," about her new teammate as training camp commenced.
Bonner has officially begun working with her new team and between her experience and connection with coach Stephanie White (who coached Bonner with the Connecticut Sun), the expectation is the 6x All-Star will adjust seamlessly. However, there is one thing about the Fever that had her taken aback.
When describing the most impressive thing she saw from the first day of training camp, Bonner praised her teammates for wanting to get better and looking to her for leadership. But she also added, "I'm just trying to give all the knowledge I can but also save my breath because they're fast, they run a lot".
It's no surprise that the Fever's pace would make anyone have to get up to speed, especially with Caitlin Clark leading the charge. Still, Bonner's versatility is sure to be an asset to Indiana no matter what tempo the game is played at.
And the leadership she mentioned will certainly be key for a young core that lacks a lot of playoff experience. The two-time champion has plenty of that and it seems Bonner is eager to share said wisdom with Clark and the rest of the Fever.
Which is why Fever fans cite Bonner's addition as one of the big reasons they expect the team to compete for a WNBA championship—fast.