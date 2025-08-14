Indiana Fever Sign Unheralded Guard to Hardship Contract

The Indiana Fever are in an extremely precarious position when it comes to the point guards on their roster right now.

This is owed to the fact that the three primary point guards on their roster (Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald) are all sidelined with injuries right now, and both Colson and McDonald's injuries are season-ending.

Therefore, the Fever were without an active point guard just a few days ago. They initially fixed this by signing Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract earlier this week. However, given that Sims struggled during the team's August 12 game against the Dallas Wings (she scored 0 points and 2 assists in 13 minutes played), perhaps the Fever felt like they needed to add an additional guard.

And that's exactly what they did on Thursday, as the team has announced they signed Kyra Lambert to a hardship contract.

Kyra Lambert on February 14, 2025. | IMAGO / One Inch Productions

Kyra Lambert Hardship Contract Details

The Fever announced this signing with an August 14 press release that wrote, "The Indiana Fever have signed guard Kyra Lambert (KAI-ruh) to a seven-day contract, the team announced today. The Fever qualify for the roster spot due to the injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

"Lambert has spent the entirety of her professional career playing in Europe, most recently with Olympiacos where she won the Greek A1 League. During that season, Lambert averaged 15.4 points per game, while shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc, to go along with 6.3 assists. She was went on to be named Eurocup’s Guard of the Year," it added.

"Prior to her time in Greece, Lambert also spent time in France (Toulouse), Latvia (TTT Riga), New Zealand (Whai), Slovakia (Slavia Banska Bystrica), and Turkey (Karsiyaka). Before going professional, Lambert spent her collegiate years split between Duke University and the University of Texas."

we have signed Kyra Lambert to a 7-day contract.



welcome to Indy, Kyra 👋



more info: https://t.co/76cMDQ771l pic.twitter.com/Y1oyPvnPt5 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 14, 2025

In case there's any confusion about how the Fever could sign two players to hardship contracts in the span of a week, Chloe Peterson of IndyStar explained the somewhat confusing rule regarding this with an August 10 X post that included a screenshot noting that if the Fever had just signed Odyssey Sims, they wouldn't have needed to release her once Caitlin Clark returns.

However, now that they've just signed Kyra Lambert, this means that either Sims or Lambert will need to be released once Clark returns.

The Fever signed Odyssey Sims on a regular hardship contract, which isn’t necessarily tied to the 10-available player rule.



The rule is confusing, but the jist of it (which is still too long to be in a single post) is this: pic.twitter.com/xTKWvWPZJR — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 10, 2025

It will be interesting to see which of these two hardship guards can earn their keep on the Fever for the rest of this season.

Recommended Reading: