Kelsey Mitchell Admits Where Indiana Fever are 'Struggling' During Losing Streak
The Indiana Fever are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, which began when they lost to the New York Liberty on May 24.
There's no shame in losing to the defending WNBA champions. However, the Fever's two losses in the past week (on May 28 to the Washington Mystics and May 30 to the Connecticut Sun) were more frustrating because these two teams are much more beatable on paper than the Liberty.
Of course, the Fever were dealt a brutal blow in these latter two games because they were without star guard Caitlin Clark, who's dealing with a left quad strain. Because of this, the Fever were leaning on star guard Kelsey Mitchell to carry a lot of the Fever's offensive load.
But Mitchell has struggled in recent games, including her going a total of 8 of 31 from the field (about 25.8%) during the two games Clark has missed. Mitchell's shot selection and overall shooting struggles have frustrated Fever fans, which has been made apparent on social media.
Mitchell spoke to the media after Monday's practice and addressed what she and the team have been doing wrong of late.
"I think the one thing that we've all been struggling with lately is just making conscious decisions, unconsciously," Mitchell said, per Scott Agness' YouTube account. "I think that we've been overthinking a bit, in every aspect the last couple games."
When asked about Coach White stressing the need to simplify things and how Mitchell assesses what that means for this group, Mitchell added, "Making the right play, but keeping it simple. And not overthinking. I think too often, overthinking the process a bit... and I think the right play is always the simple one."
Hopefully Mitchell can get back to the basics during her team's June 3 game.