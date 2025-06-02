Indiana Fever On SI

Kelsey Mitchell Admits Where Indiana Fever are 'Struggling' During Losing Streak

Indiana Fever standout Kelsey Mitchell got honest about her team's recent struggles.

Grant Young

May 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) rushes up the court Friday, May 30, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever, 85-83. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
May 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) rushes up the court Friday, May 30, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever, 85-83. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, which began when they lost to the New York Liberty on May 24.

There's no shame in losing to the defending WNBA champions. However, the Fever's two losses in the past week (on May 28 to the Washington Mystics and May 30 to the Connecticut Sun) were more frustrating because these two teams are much more beatable on paper than the Liberty.

Of course, the Fever were dealt a brutal blow in these latter two games because they were without star guard Caitlin Clark, who's dealing with a left quad strain. Because of this, the Fever were leaning on star guard Kelsey Mitchell to carry a lot of the Fever's offensive load.

But Mitchell has struggled in recent games, including her going a total of 8 of 31 from the field (about 25.8%) during the two games Clark has missed. Mitchell's shot selection and overall shooting struggles have frustrated Fever fans, which has been made apparent on social media.

Mitchell spoke to the media after Monday's practice and addressed what she and the team have been doing wrong of late.

"I think the one thing that we've all been struggling with lately is just making conscious decisions, unconsciously," Mitchell said, per Scott Agness' YouTube account. "I think that we've been overthinking a bit, in every aspect the last couple games."

When asked about Coach White stressing the need to simplify things and how Mitchell assesses what that means for this group, Mitchell added, "Making the right play, but keeping it simple. And not overthinking. I think too often, overthinking the process a bit... and I think the right play is always the simple one."

Hopefully Mitchell can get back to the basics during her team's June 3 game.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News