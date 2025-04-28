Kelsey Mitchell Describes 'Fresh' Fever Feeling from Training Camp
Kelsey Mitchell has spent her entire WNBA career with the Indiana Fever. However, both the attention and success the franchise achieved last season was different than her prior experience. And now that the team has overhauled the roster even more heading into the 2025 season, Mitchell seems elated about the prospects of what the new-look squad can accomplish.
The star Fever guard had this to say about the feeling around the team at training camp. "Everything is just absolutely new, it feels really good. It feels fresh."
Mitchell then likened the feeling to getting fresh clothes out of the dryer when referencing the difference the added veteran leadership has made for Indiana.
"Everyone wants to be here," she emphasized.
Mitchell was not shy in expressing how the combination of the prior core (which she kept intact by re-signing in the offseason) and players brought in make the Fever formidable heading into the season. "We have every kind of player in this league...That talent cultivated in one room makes [us] really, really now unstoppable if we want to be," she stated.
The bucket-getting guard also addressed her chemistry with backcourt mate Caitlin Clark, making a point to express how the pair hit it off from the beginning due to mutual respect for one another's game.
Of course, there is no doubt Clark and Mitchell will hit the ground running when the action tips off, but they are joined by several new running mates. When put together, that makes for a fresh, and possibly unstoppable, Fever group.