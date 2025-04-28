Caitlin Clark Conveys Desire to 'Win for' DeWanna Bonner at Fever Training Camp
As the Indiana Fever gear up for the highly anticipated 2025 season, superstar Caitlin Clark took a break from training camp drills to reflect on the revamped squad and share where she’s finding inspiration as the team comes together.
Having added a ton of new pieces in the offseason, fans are on the edge of their seats to see the the new-look Fever in action. But with just two days of training camp under their belts, the roster is still in the early stages of building chemistry, something Clark emphasized when asked about how the team is coming together.
“It’s not going to be like, ‘Alright you have all these great players, you step out on the court it’s going to work,’” Clark said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time to figure things out, figure out how everybody works with one another.”
Fortunately, they aren't short on leadership as the Fever added some key veteran presence this offseason, and already, DeWanna Bonner, one of their biggest acquisitions, is emerging as a guiding force for the group.
“She’s won championships, she knows what it is. When she speaks everybody listens,” Clark remarked. “I think that was a piece of the thing we were missing last year.”
Bonner, who won two titles with the Phoenix Mercury in 2009 and 2014, brings a wealth of experience and a championship mindset, and her voice has quickly become one of the loudest in practice.
Clark is grateful for the mentorship and wants to pay it back noting, “For me as a second year point guard, I want to win for her. This is the end of her career, she deserves it.”
When you combine Bonner’s winning pedigree with Clark’s relentless drive, the Fever aren’t just aiming to improve, they’re chasing something much bigger—a WNBA championship.