Kelsey Mitchell Lauds Aari McDonald’s Fever Impact After Win Over Wings

The Indiana Fever won their fourth game in a row on Friday night as they defeated the Dallas Wings 88-78. Impressively, all four wins have come with Caitlin Clark on the sidelines as she continues to nurse a groin injury.

In Clark’s absence, several notable Fever players have stepped up to fill the void. Perhaps the most surprising contributor has been Aari McDonald, who wasn’t on the Fever roster to begin the season. McDonald initially signed as an emergency hardship exception on June 2 following injuries to Clark and Sophie Cunningham before being released 11 days later upon their return.

But, after the release of DeWanna Bonner, the Fever were able to re-sign McDonald on June 25. Her impact has been immense. In 17 games with the Fever this year, McDonald is averaging 9.9 points, 4.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. She followed up a career-high 27-point performance against Phoenix on Wednesday with another 15 points against Dallas on Friday.

Following the win over the Wings, Kelsey Mitchell was asked about the impact McDonald has had on the Fever so far.

“It’s unbelievable. This is our blessing in disguise,” Mitchell said. We always tell her that we appreciate her seriously because our season was all over the place obviously with the people that were on the team, the people that weren't on the team, injuries. 22 [Caitlin Clark] not being around as much with her injuries.”

“I think for Aari, she compliments myself and all the other players so well because she just gets it as far as knowing where people are and knowing the chemistry," Mitchell continued. “I think from us to her, we have to make sure that we keep patting her on the back because this is a big position to fill and I think she’s doing unbelievably well.”

With Clark out, McDonald has started the last six games alongside Mitchell in the backcourt. Of course, Indiana can’t wait to get their phenom back in the lineup. But McDonald and Mitchell have done a more than admirable job carrying the torch.

The Fever now sit at 16-12 on the season and will face off with the Seattle Storm on the road on Sunday.

