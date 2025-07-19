Kelsey Mitchell's Fever Star Teammate 'Start, Bench, Cut' Answer Says it All

Even with superstar guard Caitlin Clark being sidelined because of a groin injury during this WNBA All-Star weekend at the Indiana Fever's home Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, the Fever are still extremely well-represented on the court.

This is because both Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston also earned an All-Star nod because of their great 2025 seasons to this point, not to mention that Lexie Hull replaced Clark in the three-point competition on July 18. Therefore, Fever fans still have a lot to cheer over this weekend's celebration of the WNBA.

The league's All-Stars spoke with members of the media on July 18. And one answer Mitchell gave to a question by Terrika Foster-Brasby as part of CBS Sports' We Need to Talk podcast is catching attention.

At the end of their interview, Foster-Brasby asked Mitchell to play "Start, Bench, Cut" for her Fever teammates Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Natasha Howard. Therefore, Mitchell was meant to choose one of these three she'd start, one she'd bench, and one she'd cut.

"Oh my goodness! Team, don't hate me. This is for the question," Mitchell answered.

"I think that me being the guard, I need a big, so I've got to start AB. And then I need me a shooter! Like, I need what I need. CC got to be on the [bench]. And then I've got to cut Tash, because it's like, damn... but I can't say Tash ain't my dog, though. Shout-out to you, Tash. I ain't never gonna change on you," she added.

They always try to get @Kelz_Hoop but she avoids a trap like she’s Indiana Jones. pic.twitter.com/PmgeZEr9Qo — Ken Swift (@kenswift) July 19, 2025

Mitchell making sure to give all three players their flowers (and seeing how much she struggles with the responses) shows how hard it was for her, which speaks volumes not only about Mitchell but how she perceives her Indiana teammates.

