Kelsey Mitchell's 'Wild Card' Comment About Sophie Cunningham Says It All
The Indiana Fever came back from behind to secure a 79-74 victory over the Washington Mystics during their first WNBA preseason game on May 3.
Even though Caitlin Clark was not competing, this was still a fun game for Fever fans to watch because it was the first time they got to see the new members of their roster competing on the court. The player who arguably made the move waves was Sophie Cunningham, who finished the game with a team-high 21 points to go along with 8 rebounds.
She also has several spicy moments on the court, including an exchange with Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen.
Cunningham promised to be an enforcer while with the Fever, and this incident was the first proof of that. This clearly caught the attention of star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who spoke about Cunningham after Saturday's game ended.
"Sophie is that wild card. Her and Lexie [Hull] together. I think their energy, and I talk about effort defensively, and just figuring it out and having a willingness, that's Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull," Mitchell said, per a YouTube video from Scott Agness.
"They do an unbelievable job of just being present, being where they need to be... that kind of stuff you can't teach, and I think that's how you win games. And if we can all do that early and consistently, we have a good chance to be more like Sophie," Mitchell added with a laugh.
Indiana adopting Cunningham's grit would certainly be a positive for them this season.