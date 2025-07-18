Indiana Fever Teammate to Replace Caitlin Clark in WNBA 3-Point Contest

The WNBA's All-Star weekend was dealt a tremendous blow on Thursday when Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark announced she would officially have to miss the festivities due to a groin injury.

Not only is Clark the biggest star in the sport, but the events are all taking place from Indianapolis, home of her Fever squad. And Clark had clearly earmarked the showcase to be her three-point shooting competition debut, having turned down an invite to participate in the NBA's version in order to make a splash in Indy.

a message from Caitlin Clark ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zRGZEpqF5R — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 17, 2025

Clark had been scheduled to take part in the 3-Point Contest competing against Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, and Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Of course, the contest will go on without Clark and a replacement was necessary—and a fitting one was found.

The WNBA announced Friday morning that Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull will step up in her place.

Lexie Hull is now reppin' the home team in the 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest at #WNBAAllStar2025 in Indy tonight 🏀



learn more: https://t.co/c7Beiiv5wl pic.twitter.com/mkioi3rqXg — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 18, 2025

Hull has been a key cog for Indiana this season, spending most of the year in the starting lineup. Hull's impact is felt across the board, particularly through her energetic defense, but her outside shooting is a major factor for the Fever as well.

Hull is shooting 46.8% for the season from beyond the arc, after hitting 47.1% of her shots from deep a season ago. Her ability to spread the floor helps spur Indiana's attack, and makes her a frequent recipient of Clark's numerous assists.

While it remains to be seen whether Hull emerges as the victor in the WNBA 3-Point Contest Friday night, it's certain Clark will be rooting for her Fever teammate.

Recommended Reading: