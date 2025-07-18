Indiana Fever On SI

Indiana Fever Teammate to Replace Caitlin Clark in WNBA 3-Point Contest

Lexie Hull will step up to replace Caitlin Clark in the WNBA 3-Point Contest from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Robin Lundberg|
Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrates a made basket in the first half against Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrates a made basket in the first half against Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The WNBA's All-Star weekend was dealt a tremendous blow on Thursday when Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark announced she would officially have to miss the festivities due to a groin injury.

Not only is Clark the biggest star in the sport, but the events are all taking place from Indianapolis, home of her Fever squad. And Clark had clearly earmarked the showcase to be her three-point shooting competition debut, having turned down an invite to participate in the NBA's version in order to make a splash in Indy.

Clark had been scheduled to take part in the 3-Point Contest competing against Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, and Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Of course, the contest will go on without Clark and a replacement was necessary—and a fitting one was found.

The WNBA announced Friday morning that Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull will step up in her place.

Hull has been a key cog for Indiana this season, spending most of the year in the starting lineup. Hull's impact is felt across the board, particularly through her energetic defense, but her outside shooting is a major factor for the Fever as well.

Hull is shooting 46.8% for the season from beyond the arc, after hitting 47.1% of her shots from deep a season ago. Her ability to spread the floor helps spur Indiana's attack, and makes her a frequent recipient of Clark's numerous assists.

While it remains to be seen whether Hull emerges as the victor in the WNBA 3-Point Contest Friday night, it's certain Clark will be rooting for her Fever teammate.

Recommended Reading:

Published | Modified
Robin Lundberg
ROBIN LUNDBERG

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!

Share on XFollow robinlundberg
Home/News