Lexie Hull Has Fitting 4-Word Response to Fever Fan Black Eye Halloween Costumes

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull took more than her fair share of bumps and bruises during the team's 2025 WNBA season.

The most notable of these came when she collided heads with Seattle Storm star guard Gabby Williams on August 26. Both players went down right away, clearly in a lot of pain, and Hull was eventually helped to the locker room and was deemed questionable to return with a head injury.

Hull did end up returning to the contest and was seen sporting a massive lump on her forehead as a result of the clash. Photos of her swollen forehead went viral, and Hull fielded a lot of questions about it in the aftermath.

But this forehead hematoma was just the first symptom of the head clash. The next day, Hull had two black eyes that remained for several days.

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) warms up with two black eyes before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In fact, in the wake of Hull's interview with Glamour Magazine that was released on October 29, her mother, Jaime, made an X post that read, "Photo shoot the day after hitting head to head with Gabby Williams and waking up that morning with two black eyes and a swollen forehead. That makeup artist needs a raise!! Proud of Lexie. She did a great job in her interview. Speaks from an honest heart. 🥰🥰".

Photo shoot the day after hitting head to head with Gabby Williams and waking up that morning with two black eyes and a swollen forehead. That makeup artist needs a raise!! Proud of Lexie. She did a great job in her interview. Speaks from an honest heart. 🥰🥰 https://t.co/9dk572nc8Q — Jaime Hull (@hull_jaime) October 29, 2025

Lexie Hull Has A Laugh Over Black Eye Halloween Costumes

Halloween was on October 31. And perhaps the most popular costume that Fever fans had for the celebration (although one would imagine there were also a lot of Caitlin Clark's walking around America's streets) was being Hull — but with black eyes.

Hull is celarly having a great time with these costumes, as she has posted several on to her Instagram story on October 31 and November 1.

Lexie Hull's Instagram story on November 1. | Instagram/@lexiehulll

Lexie Hull's Instagram story on November 1. | Instagram/@lexiehulll

After sharing one more photo of a young girl sporting Hull's black eyes along with a basketball and a Fever jersey, Hull commented, "These are killing me 😂".

Lexie Hull's Instagram story on November 1. | Instagram/@lexiehull

Hull seems to be a good sport about essentially everything (including all the hard fouls she is subjected to when playing for Indiana), and these costumes are no exception.

Hull is a restricted free agent this winter. This means that if another team gives Hull a contract offer, the Fever can match whatever it is. And if they do, then Hull has to remain with the team.

Fever fans are surely hoping Hull will return in 2026. Perhaps fans who choose to wear Hull Halloween costumes next year will be holding a WNBA championship trophy instead of sporting black eyes.

Recommended Reading: