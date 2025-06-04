Indiana Fever On SI

Lexie Hull Highlights Impact of Aari McDonald on Fever: 'We Needed Her Out There'

Hardship signee Aari McDonald made an immediate impact with the Indiana Fever, helping secure a win over the Washington Mystics Tuesday night.

Jun 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald (2) celebrates during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smth- INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever secured a much needed 85-77 victory over the Washington Mystics Tuesday night, breaking their three game losing streak and notching their first win without star guard Caitlin Clark.

One of the standout performances of the night came from former Los Angeles Sparks guard Aari McDonald, who was recently signed by the Fever on an emergency hardship contract following Sophie Cunningham’s injury in Friday's matchup against the Connecticut Sun.

McDonald filled a large gap in the backcourt with key guards, Clark and Cunningham both sidelined and made an immediate impact coming off the bench with 7 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals in 27 significant minutes of action.

Her two-way contributions on the court were impressive, especially having had just one day to practice with the team before suiting up in a brand new Fever jersey––prompting Indiana’s Lexie Hull to spotlight her impact on the victory. “We needed her out there,” Hull said after the game in a sideline interview. “She was huge on defense, huge on drawing offensive fouls. I mean, I’m just so proud of her and I’m happy she’s here.”

While the victory was a collective effort––Kelsey Mitchell tallied an impressive 24 points, and Hull herself filled out the stat sheet with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block—all eyes were on McDonald and whether she could come in and balance the glaring deficiencies in playmaking Indiana had been struggling with since missing the offensive orchestrations of Clark.

McDonald did not disappoint—she noticeably elevated the team’s offensive flow and showcased a gritty defensive intensity, both of which proved key to the Fever’s win. As the team continues to navigate injuries, her performance offers hope the team can remain competitive for until Clark and company return.

