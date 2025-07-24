Indiana Fever On SI

Lexie Hull's Full Fever Dream Starting Five Response Warms Hearts

Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull is winning fans over with her dream WNBA starting five.
Grant Young|
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) smiles Thursday, June 26, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 85-75.
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) smiles Thursday, June 26, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 85-75. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull appears to be a top-tier teammate. Not only is this shown by her celebrating her teammates when they succeed on the court and the relationships she has built with several stars like Caitlin Clark off of it, but she also seems to be there when not everything is going well.

This was the case when Hull sat next to Clark after No. 22 injured her groin during the Fever's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun. Clark, towel on her head and seemingly fighting back tears, was consoled by Hull. And Hull also shared an empowering message about Clark's spirits in the wake of this injury when speaking with the media on July 22.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts on the bench on July 15, 2025
Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts on the bench after a play in the final second of the game against the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Lexie Hull Keeps Fever Loyalty Amid All-Time Starting Five Question

Hull appears ready to ride or die with her Fever teammates. And this was best conveyed during an interview she did with SELF Magazine during the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend (which was hosted by Indiana and in which Hull participated in the three-point contest), which was released on TikTok on July 23.

Hull was asked to name her dream starting five. She answered by saying, "Me, Caitlin, AB [Aliyah Boston], Kelsey Mitchell, and Natasha Howard. Sounds familiar?"

Hull's full Fever dream starting five response has since been clipped and reposted on social media, with fans noting how much they adore her for sticking with her Indiana teammates.

For what it's worth, Aliyah Boston was asked, and she included herself and Caitlin Clark in her starting five. While several other players listed one of their teammates, only Hull kept to her entire team.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

