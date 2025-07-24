Lexie Hull's Full Fever Dream Starting Five Response Warms Hearts

Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull appears to be a top-tier teammate. Not only is this shown by her celebrating her teammates when they succeed on the court and the relationships she has built with several stars like Caitlin Clark off of it, but she also seems to be there when not everything is going well.

This was the case when Hull sat next to Clark after No. 22 injured her groin during the Fever's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun. Clark, towel on her head and seemingly fighting back tears, was consoled by Hull. And Hull also shared an empowering message about Clark's spirits in the wake of this injury when speaking with the media on July 22.

Lexie Hull Keeps Fever Loyalty Amid All-Time Starting Five Question

Hull appears ready to ride or die with her Fever teammates. And this was best conveyed during an interview she did with SELF Magazine during the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend (which was hosted by Indiana and in which Hull participated in the three-point contest), which was released on TikTok on July 23.

Hull was asked to name her dream starting five. She answered by saying, "Me, Caitlin, AB [Aliyah Boston], Kelsey Mitchell, and Natasha Howard. Sounds familiar?"

Hull's full Fever dream starting five response has since been clipped and reposted on social media, with fans noting how much they adore her for sticking with her Indiana teammates.

For what it's worth, Aliyah Boston was asked, and she included herself and Caitlin Clark in her starting five. While several other players listed one of their teammates, only Hull kept to her entire team.

