Stephanie White Addresses DeWanna Bonner Fever Exit Desire Report

On June 24, Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports stunned the women's basketball community with an article that reported Indiana Fever veteran wing DeWanna Bonner was seeking an exit from the franchise after not having played since their June 10 game because of "personal reasons".

Per Costabile's article, "According to multiple league sources, the two-time WNBA champion has no interest in returning to play for the Fever. Those same sources indicated Bonner’s preferred landing spots are with the Phoenix Mercury or the Atlanta Dream."

She later added, "Multiple sources told Front Office Sports that the fit in Indiana was 'off' from the beginning. Bonner—who was signed to be an anchor with championship experience for the team’s young core—was expected to be a starter. The Fever declined to comment."

According to multiple league sources, the Indiana Fever and DeWanna Bonner are headed for a breakup.



More on what options the Fever have and where Bonner could end up: https://t.co/1RURdsuOog — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) June 24, 2025

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke to the media before her team's game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday and was asked about this report.

"I haven’t had a lot of conversations with [Bonner] recently," White said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "You know, really focused on the team we have right here, and what we need to do to position ourselves to win."

Stephanie White on the reports that DeWanna Bonner does not intend to return to the Fever:



"I haven't had a lot of conversations with her recently, really focused on the team we have right here." pic.twitter.com/i345jiuTjD — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 25, 2025

White clearly didn't have a ton to say in terms of providing a comment on the specific report. However, given Costabile's credibility in the industry, it's safe to say that her reporting is accurate, and would also help explain why there hadn't been any information about the nature of Bonner's absence prior to this point.

