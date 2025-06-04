Lexie Hull Thriving in Fever Starting Five
The Indiana Fever snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday night with an 85-76 win over the Washington Mystics, in the process securing their first win since a left quad strain sidelined WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark for a minimum of two weeks.
Right in the middle of it was fourth-year guard Lexie Hull, who's proven to be an indispensable piece since her insertion into the starting lineup.
Leading the Mystics 38-34 at halftime, the Fever needed a strong push to get them to the finish line and secure Indiana's first win since May 22.
A boost, they needed, and a boost they would get in the form of a 31-point third quarter—not just their highest-scoring quarter since Clark's injury, but their highest-scoring quarter thus far in 2025.
At the center of it all was Hull, who surged forward after a scoreless first half to post a team-high 12 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting in the frame.
At the sound of the final buzzer, Hull had 14 points and was a game-high +19 on the floor, missing just 3 of her 9 shots.
Hull's productive third quarter, and night as a whole for that matter, is just a microcosm of a fantastic start to her 2025 campaign, one that's only improved since joining the starting lineup on May 24 ahead of a battle with the New York Liberty.
In her four games started this season, Hull is averaging 12.5 PPG with remarkable efficiency —58.8% from the field and an even better 63.6% from deep—all the while averaging 32.0 minutes a night.
"I'm just going out there and playing, getting the open looks, being aggressive," Hull told Indiana Fever sideline reporter Kelsie Kasper following Tuesday's victory. "I think that's all we can really ask. We've got people out so all five people on the floor need to be looking to score."
Even with veteran guard Sydney Colson back in the lineup after an injury scare, the Fever suited up against the Mystics without Clark and fellow guard Sophie Cunningham, the latter of whom was injured in Friday's tilt against the Connecticut Sun.
Clark and Cunningham aren't just two major cogs offensively for Indiana, but also two of the top options from deep for a Fever team that is most dangerous when spreading the floor and firing from beyond the arc.
Hull's three-point volume doesn't quite fill the void left by the two banged up sharpshooters, but her effiency from three-point land has certainly helped soften the blow.
Hull currently leads all WNBA players in 3P% at 55.6%, the only qualified shooter converting on more than half of her looks.
Her productivity transcends the three-ball, as she also leads the WNBA in offensive fouls drawn with 12, according to Fever radio play-by-by announcer John Nolan. A testament to the consistent effort and energy Hull brings for Indiana on the defensive end.
Productivity at the guard position is suddenly a premium for Indiana. While Cunningham's latest injury seemed optimistic, the Fever's supporting cast will continue to fall under the spotlight until Clark returns to action.
That should be a positive for Hull, who's marked comfortability on the court in spite of Indiana's struggles has garnered some national attention.
"A big focus for us is 0.5 basketball," Hull relayed in Tuesday's postgame availability, echoing a recurrent message from head coach Stephanie White. "Get the ball, do something with it -- either drive, pass, shoot -- and just trying to make those right reads and make them quick. I think that's really what it comes down to."
Indiana did that on Tuesday and it yielded positive results in the win column. When it comes to playing the type of basketball White envisions for future success, Hull seems to fit the bill. With her efficiency and defensive energy on full display, she's unequivocally part of the winning formula moving forward.