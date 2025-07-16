Indiana Fever On SI

Liberty Coach Laments Injury Absence of Caitlin Clark Before Game vs Fever

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello shared her thoughts on Caitlin Clark before facing off with the Indiana Fever in Brooklyn.
Oct 18, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello talks to the media before game four of the 2024 WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello talks to the media before game four of the 2024 WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello will (hopefully) get a chance to coach Caitlin Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game from Indianapolis. However, she is not coaching against her Wednesday during the Liberty's game vs the Indiana Fever in Brooklyn.

Clark was ruled out shortly before tipoff due to a groin injury she suffered Tuesday night in the Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun. And when asked about Clark's absence, Brondello heaped praise on Indiana's superstar point guard and lamented the fact that the Liberty crowd would not get a chance to see Clark play.

"You never want to see a player get injured. A player like Caitlin, coming back, has had a few injuries this year. She's a great player. It would have been good for our crowd to see her. But hopefully they get to see her post All-Star," Brondello said.

The Liberty coach also shared her excitement about working with Clark during the festivities taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"As for the All-Star, I'm excited to get to know her a little bit. I think that's the part of the All-Star is going to coach players you haven't coached before and getting to know them a little bit, and enjoy the whole celebration," Brondello stated.

Of course, Clark's status for the WNBA All-Star Game also remains up in the air. But Brondello's sentiment will surely be shared by both the Liberty fans in New York, and the Fever and league supporters who will be flooding Indianapolis to soak in said festivities.

