Luka Doncic Makes His Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear
Indiana Fever fans have had April 27 circled on their calendars for a long time, as it marks the day that official WNBA training camp begins.
While most members of the Fever have been in Indianapolis for a while now (some for essentially the entire offseason), the road to the WNBA regular season officially begins on Sunday, which is an extremely exciting prospect for the women's basketball world.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has his own NBA Playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves to worry about on Sunday. But he has also made it known that he's a fan of women's basketball, specifically of Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
When speaking with the media about Clark in 2024, Doncic said, "That's the women's Steph Curry. She can shoot it better than me."
He also spoke about Clark winning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award through a video posted on X by his (former) Dallas Mavericks team, saying, "Caitlin, congratulations on an amazing season. Rookie of the Year is a big honor. You deserve it. Congratulations!"
Doncic did an April 27 interview with Caleb Pressley of Sundae Conversation. At one point in the discussion, Pressley asked, "Who's your favorite women's basketball player?"
"Caitlin Clark," Doncic said with no hesitation.
"Really? You don't like Paige Bueckers?" Pressley (who has a highly sarcastic interviewing style) then said.
"She's okay. I didn't see her playing in the women's NBA, so," Doncic said.
Pressley then joked about Bueckers playing for Dallas, where Doncic spent his entire NBA career before getting traded to the Lakers earlier this year.
Perhaps Doncic will appear at one of Clark's Fever games this season.