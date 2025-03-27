New Fever Guard Sydney Colson Sends 8-Word Message About 2025 WNBA Season
Amongst the many additions the Indiana Fever made during the 2025 WNBA offseason, Sydney Colson could be a sneaky significant one. The franchise surely acquired the former Las Vegas Aces reserve in order to bolster depth in the backcourt, and to provide perimeter defense and a backup ball handler.
But what also comes along with Colson is her charismatic personality, as Sydney is not shy in front of a camera. And Colson continued her recent trend of making statements sure to fire up Fever fans upon her official Indiana introduction.
Colson sat down with Pat Boylan for an interview shared by the team's official X account and said these eight words that are sure to get supporters excited. “This can be a special season for us.”
Colson led into that proclamation by saying the veteran leadership and winning experience the team added combined with the existing core provides for a perfect storm for the potential contenders.
Colson remarked about how the rest of the league saw the Fever as a scary team in the second half of last season as evidence as to why the additions that were made will have such an impact when it comes to the championship chase.
She also understands the significance of playing on a team that has become such an explosive force in women's basketball. Colson labeled the Fever as "arguably the most-talked about team in sports" in her introductory media session and also spoke about what it was like to see the popularity of the Fever and Caitlin Clark from afar.
"It was nuts," Colson said. "There's no other way to say it. It was nuts. I think you're seeing a team that’s now affecting the economy in the city. You got people coming from out of town, out of state, out of the country, maybe even, to see games. And so that’s special."
Now she is a part of that special formula, or perfect storm as she called it. And Colson has a chance to add another WNBA championship to her ledger.