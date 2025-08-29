New Indiana Fever Player Aerial Powers Shares Team Group Chat Details

On August 23, the Indiana Fever announced that they signed veteran guard Aerial Powers to a 7-day hardship contract.

Powers has averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game across her career, and played in two contests for the Golden State Valkyries earlier this season. She has gone on to play two games with the Fever, logging 18 minutes against the Minnesota Lynx on August 24 (where she recorded 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists) and 20 minutes against the Seattle Storm (where she tallied 2 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal).

Given that the Fever have had to sign several players this season in the wake of the many injuries their guards have dealt with, Indiana fans had clamored for the team to give Powers a chance.

Not only is this because Powers is a solid veteran presence on the court who is used to orchestrating an offense, but her bubbly personality and infectious positive energy seemed to make her a great fit for the Fever's locker room.

Jun 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Aerial Powers (23) gestures after defeating the Connecticut Sun at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Powers showcased her personality to the Fever fan base over a year ago, when she did a courtside interview of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix, Arizona, for her YouTube channel.

While there wasn't a ton said during the interview, it was clear that Powers really liked and admired her two new teammates.

Aerial Powers Talks About Fever Group Chat Introduction

Powers released her first YouTube vlog since joining Indiana on August 28. In the video, she did a Q&A with fans, and the first question she received was how she liked Indiana and what she liked best about the Fever.

"Coming here... it felt so refreshing," Powers said. "When I first got here, and Lexie [Hull] added me into the group chat, like the next day, or that night, they used it as a group. Like, literally, just talking junk. Being funny, being silly, like actually talking to each other. And I can tell right off the bat, I'm like, oh, this team is gonna be fun, they actually love each other. And they f*** with each other, you know what I'm saying?"

It's cool to hear Powers providing details about how this squad interacts with each other in their private group chat, and that the chemistry and camaraderie that seem apparent from the outside are genuine.

One would imagine that Powers quickly assimilated to that Fever team chemistry.

