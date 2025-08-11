Odyssey Sims Assesses Indiana Fever Fit With 6-Word Message

On August 10, the Indiana Fever announced they had signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract. This came in the wake of Fever guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson suffering season-ending injuries during a game last week, while star guard Caitlin Clark is also still nursing a groin injury.

Sims has been in the WNBA since 2014 and has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game across her career. She started the 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she produced 9.8 points and 3.5 assists per game in 12 games before Los Angeles waived her last month.

Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (0) dribbles during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Odyssey Sims Speaks About Indiana Fever Fit

It didn't take Sims long to get to Indianapolis, as she took part in the Fever's August 11 practice. She also spoke with the media after practice ended, and was asked about how she thinks she'll fit in with the Fever.

"I think I'll be just fine," Sims said, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

"I think when you go from any team, go from one team to the next, of course it's about adjusting, fitting in, of course learning the plays. But I think I learn pretty quick. I know this team does get out and run a lot, that's what I do like to do," she added.

"So I think I'll be just fine, starting tomorrow," Sims continued with a smile.

It's cool to hear how at ease Sims sounds right now, which is a testament to the 11 seasons she has already spent in the WNBA.

Odyssey Sims' Past Praise of Caitlin Clark Resurfaces

Odyssey Sims gave Caitlin Clark her flowers after a game between the Dallas Wings (who Sims spent time playing for in 2024) and the Fever last season, saying, "I mean, everybody has been watching Caitlin, she's a great player. She's playing at a very high level. Especially with her assists, there's a lot of shots she turned down because she was looking for her teammates. I mean, that just speaks volumes of how she is as a player.

"I don't know her as a person, but she's a great player. What she does, what she has been doing since game one, till now. Got nothing but respect for her. She did her thing tonight. Just awesome all around," Sims added of Clark.

Odyssey Sims on Caitlin Clark (Mid-June last year)pic.twitter.com/j44WKAryhU https://t.co/3UgE7c0my8 — Marshall Muse (@marshallmuse3) August 10, 2025

These kind words have since resurfaced on social media in the wake of Sims signing with the Fever. And as a result, she has already gotten off to a great start with Indiana's fan base.

