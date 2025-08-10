Odyssey Sims' Strong Caitlin Clark Stance Resurfaces Amid Fever Signing

On August 10, the Indiana Fever announced that they signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract. This comes in the wake of their announcement two days prior that both Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald had suffered season-ending injuries during the Fever's August 7 game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Sims has been a longtime veteran in the league, as 2025 marks her 11th season after she was drafted No. 2 overall by the Tulsa Shock in the 2014 WNBA draft.

Sims has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game across her WNBA career. She started the 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 assists per game in 12 games (11 starts).

Of course, McDonald and Colson aren't Indiana's only injured point guards, as Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury that has kept her out since the middle of July.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks on to the court during the second half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Odyssey Sims Heaped Praise Upon Caitlin Clark in 2024

Sims spent nine games in the 2024 season with the Dallas Wings, and she was part of the roster when Dallas and the Indiana Fever faced each other on July 17 of last season.

Dallas won that game 101-93, and Sims finished with an impressive 24 points on 10 of 17 shooting to go along with 9 assists and 3 rebounds. Caitlin Clark also finished that game with 24 points while amassing a whopping 19 assists, which broke a WNBA single-game record.

Sims spoke with the media after the contest ended, and was asked about the then-rookie superstar guard she had just faced.

"I mean, everybody has been watching Caitlin, she's a great player," Sims said, per an X post from @marshallmuse3. "She's playing at a very high level. Especially with her assists, there's a lot of shots she turned down because she was looking for her teammates. I mean, that just speaks volumes of how she is as a player.

Odyssey Sims on Caitlin Clark (Mid-June last year)

"I don't know her as a person, but she's a great player. What she does, what she has been doing since game one, till now. Got nothing but respect for her. She did her thing tonight. Just awesome all around," Sims added of Clark.

These comments have since resurfaced on social media in the wake of Sims becoming a member of the Fever.

It's awesome to hear how willing Sims was to give Clark her flowers. And Sims will certainly get to know Clark as a person now, given that they'll both be the Fever's key point guards for the rest of this 2025 season.

