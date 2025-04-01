Rachel DeMita Calls Out 'Crazy' Caitlin Clark WNBA Player Ranking
In a March 19 article, Bleacher Report WNBA analyst Nekias Duncan listed the 'Top 20 WNBA Player Rankings After 2025 Unrivaled Season'.
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was listed at No. 5. The players in front of her (in order from 1-4) were 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, Lynx star Napheesa Collier, Liberty icon Breanna Stewart, and new Phoenix Mercury player Alyssa Thomas.
In explaining Clark at the No. 5 spot, Duncan wrote, "Having a rookie ahead of multiple champions and MVPs feels like a case of Too Much, Too Soon. And there are on-court quibbles to poke at—the turnover numbers, though explainable with coverage and degree-of-difficulty context, are still a lot. There is certainly growth needed defensively, particularly off the ball."
This list was always going to ruffle feathers. And in a March 31 video, media personality Rachel DeMita called out this placement of the Fever superstar.
"Caitlin Clark at five is crazy to me," DeMita said. "And it's crazy to me just off the rip because if we look at the MVP voting from last season, she was No. 4... I don't know how she slides down into the No. 5 spot, especially behind Alyssa Thomas."
DeMita later added, "[Clark] has had an entire offseason to get stronger, to get ready for the second WNBA season, and now she has pieces around her." When discussing Duncan citing Clark's turnovers and defense as a reason to not include her in the top four, DeMita added that she hates how people use Clark's not having any championship rings to detract from her accomplishments.
"I just want to take this mic and bang it against my head if I hear someone say that she hasn't won anything, and that's why we can't label her as great," she said.
We imagine Fever fans will agree with just about everything DeMita said.