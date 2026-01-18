Re-signing Kelsey Mitchell isn’t a no-brainer for the Fever

Like every other WNBA team, the Indiana Fever has interesting free agency decisions to make when structuring its roster for the 2026 season.

Every decision Indiana makes will revolve around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, their two young star players who are still under contract, along with whether the player fits head coach Stephanie White's schemes and coaching philosophies.

Most assume that re-signing star guard Kelsey Mitchell will be the first order of business once a new CBA is ratified and free agency begins. And while this may well be the case, the Fever's front office would be wise to evaluate all options before deciding whether bringing Mitchell (who has been with the franchise since being their No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft) back is actually the best move for the Fever's future.

The case for Kelsey Mitchell

The most obvious case for Kelsey Mitchell being the Fever's top free agency priority is that she has already proven she can thrive alongside Caitlin Clark. They complement each other's games, largely because Mitchell excels while playing fast and in transition and is capable of creating her own shot, even when Clark isn't in the game.

This is an invaluable asset because defenses must gravitate towards Mitchell at all times, which alleviates pressure on Clark and opens up the rest of Indiana's offensive attack. Not to mention that Mitchell is beloved by her teammates and the Fever fan base, many of whom would not be happy if she ended up wearing another team's jersey next season.

The case against Kelsey Mitchell

The biggest negative of Kelsey Mitchell's game is her defense, as she's viewed as a below-average defender. While this is outweighed by her offensive abilities, the truth is that Clark is also a below-average defender at this point in her career.

There are other free agent shooting guards available — such as Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young and Phoenix Mercury standout Kahleah Copper — who are elite defenders and also offensive threats. They might not have the same offensive upside as Mitchell, but their defense would make the Fever more well-rounded and less reliant on winning their games via shootout.

Why it still should be Mitchell for the Fever

Ultimately, while it isn't a no-brainer, Mitchell is probably still the first (and the correct) choice for the Fever to sign. This goes back to her and Clark already proving to have great chemistry, plus her value to the Fever's franchise extends beyond the court.

Flaws aside, Mitchell and Clark are the correct pairing to bring Indiana a WNBA championship in the near future. Yet, the Fever have solid backup plans available if Mitchell decides to sign elsewhere.

