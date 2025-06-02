Rebecca Lobo Assesses Panic Meter for Fever Amid Struggles Without Caitlin Clark
When it comes to the X’s and O’s of women’s basketball, ESPN analyst and Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo has earned widespread respect from both colleagues and fans for her experience and insights of the game.
Lobo recently joined SportsCenter with Elle Duncan, who asked where Indiana Fever fans should place their “panic meter” after a brutal stretch of games––made even tougher with key playmaker Caitlin Clark sidelined. Though the interview took place before the team’s latest wave of injuries, with guards Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham exiting Saturday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun, Lobo’s stance remained steady, as she pointed out in an X post Monday.
“They should not be worried at all,” Lobo told Duncan, reminding fans that “two of the three games they lost with Caitlin Clark were by a combined three points.”
She offered perspective on the team’s recent struggles without their star guard: “This is a team that’s built around what Caitlin Clark does so well… when she’s not playing, that’s going to look different.”
The Fever have yet to notch a win in Clark’s absence, and as Lobo pointed out, “The players are learning how to play––not only with one another, but also without Caitlin Clark.” She also highlighted bright spots, like DeWanna Bonner’s 21-point performance against the Washington Mystics, as signs the team still is starting to gel.
“I think they’re going to find themselves,” Lobo added. “And in some ways this could help in some of the supplemental pieces grow a little bit in Caitlin Clark’s absence.”
The Fever have been vocal about their championship aspirations, and while their current record may not reflect that ambition just yet, insights from a WNBA legend like Lobo offer a reassuring perspective that with some time and patience, that goal still remains within reach.