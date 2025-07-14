Rebecca Lobo's 4-Word Caitlin Clark Verdict After Fever-Wings Game Speaks Volumes

The Indiana Fever have now won two straight games after their dominant 102-83 win over the Dallas Wings on July 13. This means Indiana is 5-2 in their last seven games (including their Commissioner's Cup Championship game win over the Minnesota Lynx, which doesn't count toward the WNBA standings), giving them an 11-10 record on the 2025 WNBA season.

The Fever's two most recent performances were especially optimistic because the team is clearly now acclimating to star guard Caitlin Clark being back on the court after she missed several games with an injury.

WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo assessed how Clark looked on Sunday during a recent segment on ESPN.

"Certainly looked like herself," Lobo said of Clark, per an X post from Ken Swift. "14 points on the day, hit the early deep bomb, you thought maybe that was gonna get her going from deep. And then she was able to get to her places on the floor, found teammates as well.

"I mean, she looked like herself. And even the shots that didn't go in looked like they were going to," Lobo added.

Here’s Ryan Rucco and @RebeccaLobo talking about the Fevers chances this year. pic.twitter.com/1BGxmKbebp — Ken Swift (@kenswift) July 14, 2025

Lobo asserting that Clark, "Certainly looked like herself," has got to be music to the ears of Fever fans, especially given Clark's prolonged shooting slump over the past few games. She also added that when Indiana is playing like this, they are, "This is a team that can contend for a championship."

While the Fever's current record might not suggest they're championship contenders, there's still a lot of time for Indiana to put itself in a prime playoff position.

