Rebecca Lobo Shares 'Surprised' Message About DeWanna Bonner Indiana Fever Divorce

The Indiana Fever announced that they had waived veteran guard DeWanna Bonner on June 25. This came one day after reports surfaced that Bonner was seeking an exit from the franchise because she didn't feel like it was a good fit for her.

There have been several prevailing reactions to Bonner making this apparent. Fever head coach Stephanie White admitted she was "disappointed" by the whole affair while also wishing Bonner the best, many fans have accused Bonner of quitting on her team (considering she also sat out of games since June 10, supposedly because she was disgruntled), and many members of the media sphere have conveyed their surprise about the WNBA legend's decision.

One of these is Rebecca Lobo, who spoke about Bonner's exit from Indiana during a June 26 segment on ESPN.

"I was more surprised at the fact she was waived, and that there wasn't a trade involved. That Indiana didn't get something in return," Lobo said. "Of course, DeWanna's salary was a big part of that. And then you look at the Indiana Fever, and what's interesting about the move is they built their roster to be able to absorb this. They have a lot of frontcourt players.

"This also opens up salary that at some point, they can add a 12th player, as well. So, as far as how it impacts the Indiana Fever on the floor, I think they will be fine with it. A little bit of a surprise of how it all went down, and with her playing so few games," Lobo concluded.

Lobo isn't alone in being surprised about how this whole Bonner situation went down.

