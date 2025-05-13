Recipe for Caitlin Clark's Physical Appearance Change Revealed
One of the biggest discussion points around Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark throughout the WNBA offseason has been the increase in size and tone in her arms, which Fever fans can't seem to stop talking about.
It's no secret that the time Clark spent in the weight room since the Fever's 2024 season ended was the result of this. However, a May 13 article from ESPN's Alexa Philippou revealed what exactly Clark was doing exercise-wise to get her physical appearance to change.
"[Fever head athletic performance coach Sarah] Kessler focuses on a lot of single-leg work to build explosiveness with guards, and Clark was no exception. Kessler incorporated isometrics to help Clark improve her time under tension and keep a low center of gravity. She tends to play upright, White said, which makes it easier to get knocked off balance," Philippou wrote.
"Single-arm exercises -- Clark acknowledged her left arm previously was a bit too weak to throw certain passes -- helped ensure each limb was strong individually. To provide an additional boost of energy to her muscles, Clark added the supplement creatine to her routine."
The article also noted that Clark was in the weight room, "four to five times a week" throughout the offseason, which conveys Clark's dedication to increasing her strength.
It's fascinating to hear that Clark was focusing on single-arm exercises during her weight room workouts, along with the fact that she was taking creatine (a naturally occurring compound that supplies energy to the muscles).
Clearly, this emphasis worked extremely well in preparing Clark physically for the year to come.