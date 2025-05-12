Caitlin Clark's Physical Appearance Change Seen in New Light by Fever Fans
The emphasis that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark put on increasing her strength in the weight room between her first WNBA season and this 2025 campaign has been one of the biggest stories surrounding her over the past few months.
More specifically, fans have been quick to notice how her arms have increased in size and tone from last year to this one. There have been several instances where a photo of Clark flexing or showcasing her arms (sometimes inadvertently) has gone viral on social media, even to the point where she has addressed it multiple times.
And another photo showcasing Clark's arms has now made waves once again. On May 11, X user @caitlinsmartin posted a photo of Clark listening in Stephanie White directing her team during a timeout in the team's May 10 preseason game against the Atlanta Dream.
There was an arena spotlight on the Fever's huddle that highlighted Clark's arms, which Fever fans have been excited to see.
"Those arm muscles 💪 wow," one X user wrote in response to the photo.
Another simply added, "i love arms".
"Respect the gun$! Caitlin will not be pushed around in 2025," added a third.
While much of the talk around Clark's arms has been how they look aesthetically, the 23-year-old also displayed how increased strength will help her on the basketball court during the Fever's game against Atlanta last Saturday.
And Fever fans only have to wait five more days to see Clark put her strength to the test against the Chicago Sky for the 2025 WNBA regular season opener.