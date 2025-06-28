Reporter Cites Caitlin Clark 'Spotlight' as Factor in DeWanna Bonner's Fever Exit

News breaking about Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark suffering a groin injury that has kept her sidelined for the past two games earlier this week wasn't even the biggest story in the Fever community over the past week.

That distinction is given to DeWanna Bonner, who was waived by the franchise one day after reports surfaced that she was unhappy with her fit on the team, which had been the reason why she was away from Indiana for two weeks for "personal reasons".

However, during a June 27 appearance on an ESPN LA radio show, USA Today columnist Christine Brennan (who authored a book called "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports" that releases on July 8) asserted that another factor led to Bonner wanting to leave the Fever.

"In talking to a source or two, it appears that Bonner was unable to, in some way, shape, or form, just deal with that spotlight, which is white hot," Brennan said after noting that Bonner said she was "shocked" about the reception Indiana was getting at home games, which is a byproduct of Caitlin Clark's superstardom.

"It's just a super hot spotlight. And instead of loving it, and going with it, and making money because Caitlin can't do every supermarket gig... they're all getting all that stuff, the Fever players, because Caitlin can't do everything. And so this is a great life for them. And [Bonner] couldn't handle it, or didn't want it, or was getting to her," Brennan added.

While Brennan's words can't be taken as gospel, it's interesting to hear that being in Caitlin Clark's orbit might have overwhelmed Bonner, which could have ultimately factored into her wanting to flee the franchise.

