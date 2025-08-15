Sheryl Swoopes Gives Indiana Fever Coach Blunt Point Guard Advice

The Indiana Fever have quite a conundrum on their hands regarding the point guard position. This is owed to all three point guards they've spent most of the season with (Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald) being out with injuries, with Colson and McDonald both being out for the rest of this season.

In order to atone for this, Indiana has signed guards Odyssey Sims and Kyra Lambert. However, given that it takes some time for new players to acclimate to a brand new team (especially this late into a season), the Fever elected to have Sophie Cunningham play point guard for much of their August 12 game against the Dallas Wings.

Sims was on the roster but scored 0 points in 13 minutes, and Lambert wasn't part of the team at that point.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to a call from the referee on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sheryl Swoopes Has Advice on Handling Indiana Fever's Point Guard Problems

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes is the co-host of The Women's Hoops Show. And in an August 15 episode, she spent time speaking about the Fever's current point guard woes, along with how she'd handle the position until Caitlin Clark returns from injury.

"Here's what I will say: Odyssey Sims isn't just some rinky-dink point guard off the street. Odyssey Sims is a go-getter, she's a baller, she's a defender, she's all those things," Swoopes said.

"If I'm [Fever head coach] Stephanie White right now, or if I'm a Fever fan, and I'm talking to Steph, here's what I'm telling Steph: I don't care if Odyssey Sims knows the plays or not. Start her at the point. Start her at the point!" Swoopes continued.

"Because [Sims] knows basketball, right? She knows basketball; she can get players where they need to be, she can get the ball where it needs to be. But Odyssey's really good at breaking people down, creating her own shot, getting the ball to people. But she also defends," she added. "Odyssey, to me, out of your point guards you had, with Syd, and with Aari, and even with Caitlin, Odyssey is a better defender, right?"

"Start Odyssey," she concluded.

It will definitely be interesting to see how Stephanie White constructs her starting lineup against the Washington Mystics on August 15. Regardless of whether Odyssey Sims is starting, one would imagine that she'll get more playing time and control of the offense than she did against the Dallas Wings three days ago.

