Sheryl Swoopes Shares Unexpected Stance on Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
One of the more disheartening narratives within the women's basketball community in 2024 WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes' apparent reluctance to give Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark her flowers.
There were several instances of Swoopes either stating inaccurate information about Clark's college career, sharing private text messages between them, staying completely silent when Clark came up during a WNBA broadcast that she was working on, and several other instances where Swoopes didn't want to praise the 23-year-old global icon.
However, that has since shifted, as Swoopes has shown Clark respect several times in recent months. This was made the case once again during a Swoopes interview that was posted on espnW's TikTok account, where she discussed all the roster changes Indiana has made this offseason.
"The team that I feel made the biggest moves, maybe the best moves, that would be the Indiana Fever," Swoopes said. "I think the Indiana Fever went from just being in the playoffs last season to potentially winning a championship.
"You add the OG DeWanna Bonner, who plays both ends of the floor and is a competitor, and Natasha Howard, who is another OG, who is going to bring the defensive presence. And then you're bringing back Aliyah Boston, who continues to get better every single year.
"Can we talk about Kelsey Mitchell, who is just a walking bucket? How much stronger Caitlin got in the offseason, you know she was in the gym working on her game," Swoopes continued.
"This Indiana Fever team, they have put the pieces together in this offseason, and I'm excited to see what they're going to do."
Fever fans will surely agree with Swoopes' new sentiment.