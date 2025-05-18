Sky Coach's 1-Word Response on Chicago's Caitlin Clark Defense Attempt Says It All
The Indiana Fever got off to a hot start to their 2025 WNBA regular season, as they routed the Chicago Sky by a score of 93-58 on May 17. While much of the story after this game took place is what occurred between star players Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in the third quarter, the actual basketball that was on display was awesome to watch.
Well, at least awesome to watch for Fever fans. While the Sky showed some glimpses of their potential, losing by 35 points surely wasn't what Tyler Marsh was looking for in his first game as a WNBA head coach.
Clark finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, which is proof of the many ways she can impact a game. And when speaking with the media after Saturday's loss, Marsh got honest about his team's attempt to stop Caitlin Clark.
"Everything," Marsh said when asked what needed to be done better in defending Clark, per an X post from @drafts95452567.
"I thought we did a decent job with her in transition. I think that in pick and roll, she hurt us a little bit. And it's one of those things where, if she can get it going scoring-wise and facilitating, she's tough to stop," he added.
"It's never a one-person effort when it comes to a player like her. It's a group effort, it's a team effort. And you don't just guard [her] over one person. You guard [her] over all five."
Marsh and his coaching staff will surely use the footage they got of Clark on Saturday to prepare for their next showdown on June 7.